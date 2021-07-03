Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,565 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $71.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 90.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

