Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,646 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Cass Information Systems worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 275,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 130,559 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 226,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASS opened at $41.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $590.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

