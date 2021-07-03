Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

BLKB opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,283.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.11. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. Blackbaud’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,876. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.