Sei Investments Co. Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 23.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Employers were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $18,132,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Employers during the first quarter worth about $20,827,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Employers by 896.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 201,262 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter worth about $3,386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Employers by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 97,477 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.95. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

