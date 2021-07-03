Sei Investments Co. Has $344,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,862 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.