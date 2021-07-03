Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNXN opened at $45.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.73. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $636.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.13 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

