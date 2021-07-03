Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 116,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Sealed Air worth $27,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 552,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 51,871 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,663,000 after acquiring an additional 296,889 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 11.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $31.98 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on SEE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

