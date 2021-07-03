SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEAC shares. Aegis started coverage on SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons bought 100,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 407,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,127.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SeaChange International by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.19. 1,165,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,028. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

