ScPrime Price Reaches $0.0476 on Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $6,557.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00044917 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00053690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,848,686 coins and its circulating supply is 36,165,075 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

