Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.57.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,745,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,309,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 368,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $2,843,000. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.