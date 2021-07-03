Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) PT Raised to $86.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Union Gaming Research lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.36.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.12. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.77.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Scientific Games by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Scientific Games by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,375,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,521,000 after buying an additional 183,983 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Scientific Games by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 84,547 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Scientific Games by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

