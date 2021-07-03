Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,806,000 after purchasing an additional 598,686 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,559,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $74.64 and a 52-week high of $104.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

