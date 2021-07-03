Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $15.33

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.33, but opened at $15.82. Sasol shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 1,466 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on SSL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sasol by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sasol by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

