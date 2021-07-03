Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $15.33

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.33, but opened at $15.82. Sasol shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 1,466 shares traded.
Several brokerages have commented on SSL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.82.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
