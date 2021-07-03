Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the May 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 158.0 days.

SASOF opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

