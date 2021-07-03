Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, an increase of 77.5% from the May 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 158.0 days.
SASOF opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.
Sasol Company Profile
