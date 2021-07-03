Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of SSLZY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001. Santos has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55.
About Santos
