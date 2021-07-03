Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of SSLZY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001. Santos has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55.

Get Santos alerts:

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.