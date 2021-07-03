Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.90.

NYSE SC opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $41.10.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 22.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,535 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1,699,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 169,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 169,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

