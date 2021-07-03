Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sanara MedTech’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
SMTI stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.27. Sanara MedTech has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $277.98 million, a PE ratio of -64.03 and a beta of 2.27.
Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 21.69%.
About Sanara MedTech
Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.
Recommended Story: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.