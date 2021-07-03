Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sanara MedTech’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

SMTI stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.27. Sanara MedTech has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $277.98 million, a PE ratio of -64.03 and a beta of 2.27.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 21.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sanara MedTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanara MedTech by 27.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

