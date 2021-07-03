salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.31.

CRM opened at $248.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.14. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $181.93 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,892 shares of company stock worth $76,835,720 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 26,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 29,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 22.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,535 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

