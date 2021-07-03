Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.69.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.
Shares of SAIA stock opened at $210.91 on Friday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $114.74 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.77.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.
