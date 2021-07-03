Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $210.91 on Friday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $114.74 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.77.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saia will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

