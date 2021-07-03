Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €136.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €124.70 ($146.71).

Shares of Safran stock opened at €119.42 ($140.49) on Tuesday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €122.69.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

