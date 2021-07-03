Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the energy company on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

SBR stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $597.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.85. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 655.41% and a net margin of 91.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.