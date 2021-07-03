Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Short Interest Update

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,600 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

RUTH stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 254,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.