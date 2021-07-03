Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 61,256 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 85.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMN. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of HMN opened at $38.56 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

