Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,451 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,451 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of HBT Financial worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 2,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares during the period. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $480.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.94. HBT Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

