Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $532,000 Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Palomar by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $75.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 180.00 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.99. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $97,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $466,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,300 shares of company stock worth $2,006,099. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLMR. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

