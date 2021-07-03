Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 22.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

TSLX opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 74.21%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

