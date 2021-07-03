RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RGLXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get RTL Group alerts:

Shares of RGLXY remained flat at $$5.76 during trading hours on Friday. RTL Group has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany, as well as engages in ad-tech and content businesses.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.