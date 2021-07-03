RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:RSNAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53.

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

