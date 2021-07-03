Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDS/A opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.