Royal Bank of Canada Raises Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target to C$2,103.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$2,103.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SHOP stock opened at C$1,808.25 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 12 month low of C$1,109.41 and a 12 month high of C$1,920.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1,537.39. The stock has a market cap of C$224.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.08. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total value of C$424,032.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$384,587.17. Also, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total transaction of C$291,093.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at C$13,610,376.91.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

