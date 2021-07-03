Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COHU. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of COHU opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,444,000 after acquiring an additional 988,991 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,490 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 978,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 372,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,045,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cohu by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 511,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

