Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Rogers worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Rogers by 54.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 14,033.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,720,166 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROG opened at $198.52 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $206.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROG. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

