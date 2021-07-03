Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $9.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2024 earnings at $9.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $83.63 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after acquiring an additional 350,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

