RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in RH were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RH by 62.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RH. Barclays upped their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $689.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 12 month low of $254.10 and a 12 month high of $733.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $660.22.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

