Rewardiqa Price Reaches $0.0884 on Major Exchanges (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, Rewardiqa has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0884 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $884,143.48 and approximately $417.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.73 or 0.00312083 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

REW is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

