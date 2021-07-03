Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. Research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $4,175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $849,729.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at $947,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,313 shares of company stock worth $21,084,620.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.