Reviewing Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) & Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) and Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Squarespace and Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Squarespace N/A N/A N/A Golden Nugget Online Gaming N/A -24.26% 28.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Squarespace and Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Squarespace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golden Nugget Online Gaming $91.12 million 10.28 $25.20 million N/A N/A

Golden Nugget Online Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Squarespace.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Squarespace and Golden Nugget Online Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Squarespace 0 4 10 0 2.71 Golden Nugget Online Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00

Squarespace currently has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.29%. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.67%. Given Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Nugget Online Gaming is more favorable than Squarespace.

Summary

Golden Nugget Online Gaming beats Squarespace on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

