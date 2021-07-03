Reviewing Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) & WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $351.46 million 3.28 $47.63 million $0.58 25.40 WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.91 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Dividends

Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 82.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookline Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 26.73% 9.70% 1.02% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brookline Bancorp and WCF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.35%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases for equipment financing for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, foreign exchange, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 50 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. The company also invests in investment securities. WCF Bancorp, Inc. conducts its operations from two offices located in Webster City, Iowa and Independence, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.