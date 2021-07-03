Resource Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Resource Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,755 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.58. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

