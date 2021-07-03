Resource Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Resource Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $129.06 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $83.67 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

