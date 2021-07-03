Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) versus Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Resonant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Resonant and Everspin Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 3 0 3.00 Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Resonant currently has a consensus target price of $5.42, indicating a potential upside of 77.60%. Given Resonant’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Resonant is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Resonant and Everspin Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $3.16 million 58.32 -$28.41 million ($0.55) -5.55 Everspin Technologies $42.03 million 2.88 -$8.51 million ($0.45) -13.98

Everspin Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resonant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Resonant has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -906.70% -129.19% -96.66% Everspin Technologies -17.16% -39.14% -21.31%

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats Resonant on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation requirements; and XBAR, a technology for mobile and non-mobile applications, including 5G, WiFi, and Ultra-WideBand applications. Resonant Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, medical, automotive, aerospace, and transportation markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

