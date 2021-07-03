Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Short Interest Update

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.6 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REFR. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Research Frontiers by 33.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Research Frontiers by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Research Frontiers by 618.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 61,137 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Research Frontiers by 4.9% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 170,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Research Frontiers by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REFR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.29. 87,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,567. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41. Research Frontiers has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.66.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 270.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.