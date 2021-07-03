Research Analysts Set Expectations for Squarespace, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Squarespace in a report released on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Squarespace’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $57.01 on Thursday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $5,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391 over the last three months.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

