Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for S&P Global Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $12.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.78. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2022 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.92.

S&P Global stock opened at $414.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.96. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $415.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.