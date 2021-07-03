Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aganga anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAC. Cowen assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.