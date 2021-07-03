Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RNLSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.26. Renault has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

