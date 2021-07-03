Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,546,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Macerich by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,876,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,959,000 after purchasing an additional 865,359 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Macerich by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,996 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in The Macerich by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,978 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $29,679,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Macerich by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 225,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The Macerich alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.27.

NYSE:MAC opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The Macerich’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.