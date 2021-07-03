Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 209,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,738,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ball at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.25. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

