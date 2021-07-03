Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 82,500 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 82,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Blueprint Medicines worth $19,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $303,830,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $87,507,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,834.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,148,000 after buying an additional 391,572 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,916,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 470,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,765,000 after buying an additional 215,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

BPMC stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

