Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $19,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after buying an additional 743,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,887,000 after buying an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,674,000 after buying an additional 132,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,224,000 after buying an additional 89,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after buying an additional 133,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

